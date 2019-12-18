King of the WTCR gets a hero’s return in Hungary

Norbert Michelisz made a hero’s return to his native Hungary on Tuesday morning when he touched down at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport.

Michelisz had just flown in from Malaysia, where he became King of the WTCR on Sunday evening, when he was mobbed by fans and well-wishers prior taking part in a press conference.



“It’s something I’ve been hoping would happen for a long time because of all titles you want to win, clearly for me it’s this one,” the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver said. “It’s just a huge relief after a long season, the longest day of my life. I couldn’t sleep on Saturday night thinking about the three races.”



Photo:Tamás Horváth

