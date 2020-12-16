Yann Ehrlacher, winner of the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, will be keeping it in the family when he goes ice racing in Andorra this weekend (December 18/19).

Ehrlacher, 24, is contesting the Trophée Andros for his uncle Yvan Muller’s M Racing team, sharing an all-electric Dupessey AS 01 with Natan Bihel.



Nathanaël Berthon, a winner in the WTCR this season for Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, will rival Ehrlacher, as will ex-WTCR regular Aurélien Panis and former WTCR entrant Sébastien Loeb.