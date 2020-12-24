Ehrlacher, 24, became the youngest FIA World Touring Car title winner in history when he clinched the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at the season-deciding WTCR Race of Aragón last month driving a Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR for Cyan Racing.



Drivers from 19 disciplines made the respective title’s final list following intensive debate among its writers with Ehrlacher, a new entry on the annual list in position 44, described as “an old head on young shoulders”.



Autosport’s best 50 drivers of 2020 can be foundhere. A subscription is required.