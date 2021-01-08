Yann Ehrlacher is revving up for more action on ice this weekend when the Trophée Andros resumes at Isola 2000 in France.

Ehrlacher, who won the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in a Goodyear-equipped Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR, is competing for his uncle Yvan Muller’s M Racing team in what is the 24-year-old’s second season of ice racing.



He wrote on Facebook: “After a victory in Andorra we are ready for the rest of the championship.”



Nathanaël Berthon, a race winner in WTCR in 2020 with Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, is also a frontrunner in the Trophée Andros, as is former WTCR racer Aurélien Panis.



Photo:Facebook.com/Yannehrlacherpilote/