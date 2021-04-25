The only pressure on Yann Ehrlacher to defend his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title is the pressure he puts on himself, according to the 24-year-old.

Ehrlacher won the WTCR for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co in 2020 and is one of the favourites to top the final points table at the end of the upcoming season.



But asked if he feels there’s more pressure to defend the WTCR title than to win it in the first place, Ehrlacher insists “the pressure is more on myself”.



“When you do a good year, you are always scared to do a little bit less the next year. If I have some pressure it’s because I want to deliver a bit more than what I did last year. My only target is to be satisfied with the work I do and I don’t have any pressure from what the other will think about if I am champion or not because I was once. It’s just from my side that I am happy about what I am delivering.”



Ehrlacher became King of WTCR with three victories from 16 races. He’s hoping for a better return in 2021.



“Even if we won the title there was maybe one race or another we could have won and I did some mistakes during the qualifying,” Ehrlacher said. “Sure, you cannot have more than winning the title. Okay I didn’t get the most victories during the season, so I was a bit disappointed about this, but at the end the main thing was to win the title. Now I want more in terms of just maximising my chance and my work to be sure everything is done on the proper way.”

