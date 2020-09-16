Norbert Michelisz posted points finishes in both counters at WTCR Race of Belgium as he began the defence of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car title he won in dramatic fashion in Malaysia last December.

Proudly displaying the number ‘1’ on his Hyndai i30 N TCR, Michelisz placed P11 in Race 1 before coming home eighth in Race 2 with fellow Hyundai-powered drivers Nicky Catsburg and Luca Engstler taking the chequered flag in ninth and 10th respectively.



Although it wasn’t the start of the title defence the Hungarian hero had craved, as the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse driver commented following Saturday qualifying, “we saw last year that every point counts”.



Meanwhile, Engstler’s performances over the weekend put him second in the FIA Rookie Award standings for Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team.