The King of WTCR set the fastest lap in both Race 1 and Race 2, his effort in the first encounter – 1min 53.620s – proving to be the quickest of the weekend. Michelisz was forced to pit with an engine problem, but returned to the race to set the fastest lap.



In Race 2, he drove brilliantly from P15 on the grid to finish sixth, and in the final race of the day rose from P14 to finish in P10.



ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport’s Tiago Monteiro set the fastest lap in Race 3 in his Honda Civic Type R TCR. He managed a time of 1m53.935s on his way to second place behind team-mate Esteban Guerrieri.