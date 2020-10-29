The King of WTCR following his capture of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title in 2019, Michelisz is one of a number of drivers that can count on test rather than race experience of the 5.345-kilometre track.









“We have an exciting venue in front of us,” said the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse driver. “As a team we have some circuit knowledge. We had a promising test there and it looks like a fantastic circuit and it’s a huge challenge for the driver.”









Michelisz’s team-mate, Gabriele Tarquini, is also a big fan of the layout. “It might be the first time in Aragón for racing but we have tested there with the Hyundai i30 N TCR a few times. I know the track very well and I love it. There’s a lot of fast corners, changes of direction and heavy breaking. For me I think it is a perfect combination for WTCR.”









Gabriele Rizzo, the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Team Principal, added: “Hungary was an unrepresentative performance from our team, and we are determined to rectify this. We know the Hyundai i30 N TCR is capable of taking victories, and we’re confident that we can be competitive in Spain this weekend.”