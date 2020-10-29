Norbert Michelisz reckons the unknown quantity provided by MotorLand Aragón will represent a “huge challenge” when the first WTCR Race of Spain takes place there this weekend.
The King of WTCR following his capture of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title in 2019, Michelisz is one of a number of drivers that can count on test rather than race experience of the 5.345-kilometre track.
“We have an exciting venue in front of us,” said the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse driver. “As a team we have some circuit knowledge. We had a promising test there and it looks like a fantastic circuit and it’s a huge challenge for the driver.”
Michelisz’s team-mate, Gabriele Tarquini, is also a big fan of the layout. “It might be the first time in Aragón for racing but we have tested there with the Hyundai i30 N TCR a few times. I know the track very well and I love it. There’s a lot of fast corners, changes of direction and heavy breaking. For me I think it is a perfect combination for WTCR.”
Gabriele Rizzo, the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Team Principal, added: “Hungary was an unrepresentative performance from our team, and we are determined to rectify this. We know the Hyundai i30 N TCR is capable of taking victories, and we’re confident that we can be competitive in Spain this weekend.”
The post King of WTCR Michelisz excited by “huge challenge” of Tarquini’s “perfect” track appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.