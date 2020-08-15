King of WTCR takes a win at the Ring

-

WTCR ace Norbert Michelisz got his delayed 2020 racing season off to the best possible start with victory in the ADAC TCR Germany round at the Nürburgring today.

Driving Hyundai Team Engstler’s VIP car, the Hungarian beat Honda-powered German talent Mike Halder with Swede Andreas Bäckman finishing third.



The race took place on the shorter Grand Prix Circuit layout rather than the 25.378-kilometre Nordschleife, which is scheduled to host WTCR Race of Germany from 24-26 September.



“I'm of course very happy that it worked so well straight away,” said Michelisz, the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup winner from 2019. “It wasn't as easy as it might have looked. I had a few problems in the second half of the race, but it was enough. The level is very, very high. I knew that I had to prepare very, very well."



Race two takes place tomorrow (Sunday) at 11h25 CET using a partially-reversed grid.

