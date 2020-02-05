With the Hungaroring set to open the 2020 WTCR season from 24-26 April subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council approval, the King of the WTCR, Norbert Michelisz, will launch his title defence at his home event, WTCR Race of Hungary.

Already widely acknowledged for the vociferous backing they extend to their national sporting superstar, Hungarian fans are expected to flock to the track in their thousands to cheer on their first FIA world title winner, while also supporting Attila Tassi, the highly-rated 20-year-old would-be successor to Michelisz’s throne.



As well as the WTCR, the 2020 FIA European Truck Racing Championship will also get underway during the Super Racing Festival event with another local hero, Nobert Kiss, in action.



“The Hungaroring weekend was already shaping up to be a great event but opening the new season there, at Norbi’s home track, will make it an experience to savour for many years to come,” said François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the WTCR promoter.

The post King of WTCR to begin WTCR title defence at home appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.