King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher has welcomed Jessica Bäckman to the series and hopes the Swedish driver’s participation in 2021 will lead to more female drivers following in her wheel tracks.

Ehrlacher won the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup to be crowned King of WTCR, while Bäckman steps up from TCR Europe to become the WTCR’s first female racer in a Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR run by Target Competition.



Speaking ahead of his title defence getting underway on the Nürburgring Nordschleife this week, Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver Ehrlacher said: “A warm welcome to Jessica, it’s really nice to have a female driver in WTCR and I hope it will encourage some more to come in the next year.”



Ehrlacher is the son of Cathy Muller, a hugely successful racer in her own right. She is now the Detection Cell Manager for the FAI Women in Motorsport movement.

