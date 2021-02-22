This is the Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR Yann Ehrlacher used to win the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Cyan Racing in 2020.
Having undergone a full rebuild since Ehrlacher became King of WTCR at MotorLand Aragón last November, the car is now on display at Cyan Racing HQ at Mölndal south of Gothenburg in Sweden.
