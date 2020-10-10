The Hungarian Touring Car champion from 2019 and WTCR – FIA World Tourinig Car Cup newcomer for 2020, caused Free Practice 1 to be red-flagged when he crashed at Turn 2 in his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición.



He said: “The car set-up was quite okay, I tried to push and I tried to find the limit. Once it was too fast in Turn 2 and I was not able to control the car in coming out of the corner, so I hit the wall inside and finally there is no big damage in the car and now we are focusing on FP2.”



Kismarty-Lechner is pictured right with team-mate Bence Boldizs