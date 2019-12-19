Kristoffersson finishes best of the WTCR rookies after stunning Malaysia victory

Johan Kristoffersson finished best of the WTCR / OSCARO newcomers with a stunning victory in the final race of the season – from P22 on the grid.

The double FIA World Rallycross champion produced a stunning display in wet conditions for his third victory of the year in a Sébastien Loeb Racing-ruin Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR, a result that ensured he finished above Mikel Azcona in the final table after the Spaniard was penalised for a driving infringement.



“I’m very happy to finish that high up in the championship,” said Kristoffersson, who also impressed by charging through from P22 to third in Race 2. “Of course, I would have liked to fight with Esteban [Guerrieri] and Norbi [Michelisz] for the championship, but it was not my year for that this year.



“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank everyone in WTCR. It was a great season and everything around it was working fine. A lot of very, very good drivers and talented teams, so I was happy to be here.”

