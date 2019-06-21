Kristoffersson gets his first chance at the front in WTCR

Johan Kristoffersson will get his first chance to start at the front of the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID when he lines up in the DHL Pole Position for Race 2 at the Nürburgring Nordschelife on Saturday.

Kristoffersson, a two-time winner of the FIA World Rallycross Championship, finished Second Qualifying at WTCR Race of Germany yesterday evening in the all-important P10, which hands him first place on the partially-reversed grid for Race 2.



Swede Kristoffersson is the second SLR-run Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR driver to start on the reverse-grid pole after Rob Huff achieved the feat for Race 2 at WTCR Race of Slovakia.



Meanwhile, Finnish wildcard Antti Buri will join Kristoffersson on the Race 2 front row in Germany in his AS Motorsport Audi RS 3 LMS.

