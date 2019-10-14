Kristoffersson puts learning first during WTCR run-in

Johan Kristoffersson has vowed to learn as much as possible during the closing three events of his maiden season in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

The Swede arrived in WTCR / OSCARO as a two-time FIA World Rallycross champion but with knowledge of only two of the 10 tracks on the schedule, the Hungaroring and the Nürburgring Nordschleife, where he claimed his maiden win in the series in June.



“I started the season [with the aim] to learn the tracks, understand the racing, how to get the best possible results and really try to build experience for the coming events and next year,” said the Volkswagen-powered Sébastien Loeb Racing driver. “When I come to a new track for the first time I should feel more prepared because we are further into the season but it’s all the time back at zero because all the remaining events are new tracks so it’s as much as possible about learning the tracks and getting the experience for the future.”



Despite his absence of track knowledge, Kristoffersson is enjoying like in WTCR / OSCARO. “Challenges are what all of us enjoy and it makes the success even sweeter when you get a win like at the Nürburgring,” he said. “It’s even more nice to win when you feel you’ve been fighting and struggling for it. But I really enjoy it and I’m hoping all the hard work we’re putting in will bring something in the future.”



Up next for Kristoffersson and his WTCR / OSCARO rivals is WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan from 25-27 October.

