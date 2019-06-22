FIA WTCR
Kristoffersson takes TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy in WTCR Race of Germany
Johan Kristoffersson clinched the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy with the fastest race lap of the weekend at WTCR Race of Germany on his way to a maiden victory in Race 2 at the 25.3-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife.
The Swede, who is a two-time World Rallycross champion, set a fastest lap of 9min 02.039sec in his SLR Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR on his way to victory in the reverse-grid encounter.
In Race 3, who escaped injury in a big accident after contact with Yvan Muller. But his fastest lap from Race 2 was fast enough to claim the TAG Heuer award, after Jean-Karl Vernay – who finished fourth in the final race of the weekend – set the pace with a lap of 9min 03.235sec.
ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s Néstor Girolami set the fastest lap of Race 1 on Friday with a time of 9m04.932sec.
