Kristoffersson the WTCR’s joker master in the pack

He might be new to Vila Real and only five events into his WTCR / OSCARO career but SLR Volkswagen’s Johan Kristoffersson is a master when it comes to taking the ‘joker’ lap.

The Swede is a double FIA World Rallycross champion and used to do ‘joker’ laps for a living as they are mandatory in all WRX events. This is what he's had to say ahead of WTCR Race of Portugal.



How will your experience help you?“You don’t have the same confidence going in there because the evolution of this section is different to the rest of the track. The grip, the braking point will be different. But compared to rallycross where you only have four laps or so to practice it, in Vila Real there will be plenty of time in Free Practice, so it’s important not to over-analyse it.”



As a concept are you a fan?“I really like it, especially on a street circuit where it can really make a difference. If you mess up your start or whatever you can use the ‘joker’ as an overtaking tool. But as well as using it as an attack tool, you can use it as a defending tool. It just depends what your pace is.”



What’s your decision-making process to taking the ‘joker’ lap?“There are so many different solutions. I have experience from the rallycross but in racing you have more tyre degradation so maybe it’s better to take it early. Also, if you are stuck in traffic you have to consider where you will come out, if you will be in free air. It’s a bit like a pitstop.”



Have you ever got the ‘joker’ lap wrong?“One time I got it proper wrong because if forgot to take it and got a 30 seconds penalty in Portugal in 2017. That was a bit of a mess so the best remark I can make is to make sure you do it!”



And was there a time when you really benefited?“The first World RX race I won, in Portugal 2015, I won because | had a good ‘joker’ strategy. I did it on the first lap and it was the key to the victory for me.”

