Kristoffersson top WTCR Macau rookie but wanted more

Johan Kristoffersson was the top rookie at WTCR Race of Macau – but headed home to his native Sweden wanting more.

The SLR Volkswagen driver followed up his P11 in Race 1 with fifth in Race 2 and fourth in Race 3 on his first try-out of the legendary Circuito da Guia.



“I have to be satisfied with that result,” the double FIA World Rallycross champion said. “My first try in Macau, scoring 40 points, that's incredible. But there was more to give, especially in the last two races and certainly in the narrow and tricky part of the track.



“I was very confident there, daring to go close to the walls and barriers, but on the long straights we couldn't use the slip streaming as we would have liked.



“Directly after the last race I felt a bit disappointed not reaching the podium. I would have loved bringing a cup back home. But after all it was a memorable weekend in Asia. The track was great fun to drive. I loved racing there and I finished the best rookie.”



Kristoffersson, in his first season in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, is P11 in the standings on the #RoadToMalaysia, venue of the season super-finale from 12-15 December.

