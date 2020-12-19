Kristoffersson was part of the legendary #WTCR2019SUPERGRID driving a Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR for Sébastien Loeb Racing after switching disciplines as the reigning FIA World Rallycross champion.



He took three victories with his third and final triumph coming in the 2019-deciding WTCR Race of Malaysia from an unbelievable P22 on the grid.



But after claiming top rookie honours, he returned to the FIA World Rallycross Championship for 2020 and claimed a third title for his family team.



Speaking during the FIA Prize Giving press conference yesterday, Kristoffersson said he “was a more complete and better driver” when he returned to the WRX following his WTCR stint.



“Of course, it was a tough decision [to leave World Rallycross], I really loved rallycross, I won two straight championships,” Kristoffersson said. “I learned a lot in 2019 [in WTCR]. It was a good year.”