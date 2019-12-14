Kuala Lumpur live final awaits Esports WTCR OSCARO

The RIFT in Kuala Lumpur is gearing up to host the Esports WTCR OSCARO final later today (Saturday).

Following a seven-round online championship, plus regional qualifiers, 13 of the world’s leading simracers will assemble in the Malaysian capital for a shot at the prestigious title, plus a share of the 25,000 euros fund.



The 13 finalists are as follows:



Ayman Aqeem (Malaysia / Love Livers! Malaysia Motorsport)

Kirill Antonov (Russia /RRT Russland)

Gergo Baldi (Hungary / M1RA Esports)

Bence Bánki (Slovakia / SDL eSports by Logitech G)

Kuba Brzezinski (Poland / Williams Esports)

Florian Hasse (Germany / EURONICS Gaming)

Jack Keithley (Great Britain / Williams Esports)

Moritz Löhner (Germany / Williams Esports)

Emanuel López (Argentina / Independent)

Andika Rama Maulana (Indonesia / GT-Sim.ID eSport)

David Nagy (Hungary / M1RA Esports)

Egor Ogorodnikov (Russia /RRT Russland)

Nikodem Wisniewski (Poland / Williams Esports)



The swift head to THE RIFT

One of Malaysia’s largest virtual reality and augmented reality gaming centres will host the Esports WTCR OSCARO final. The RIFT, located within the Mid Valley Megamall, which appears on the list of the world’s biggest shopping centres, has partnered with Esports WTCR OSCARO organiser RaceRoom to provide an exciting, state-of-the-art venue.



Each of the 13 finalists will be allocated a brand-new TrackTime 3Motion simulator, equipped with the most high-end equipment in simracing, including an Ascher steering wheel with Simucube, Heusinkveld pedals and widescreen monitors, plus the hugely-popular RaceRoom simulation.



Visitors to the mall will be able to watch the action from 16h00-21h00 local time, with seating and a giant video screen available inside The RIFT. They can also try out the RaceRoom Esports WTCR OSCARO simulation. Admission is free.



How to watch around the world?

With James Kirk providing his usual expert commentary there will be live streaming of the Esports WTCR OSCARO Kuala Lumpur final from 08h00-13h00 GMT (16h00-21h00 local time) via the following channels:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmMIOfjEi30

https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup/



The Esports WTCR OSCARO final, which is sponsored by KW Suspensions, is taking place one day ahead of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO season super-finale at the Sepang International Circuit.

