Langeveld aiming for home online joy in Esports WTCR OSCARO
Real life Dutch racer Niels Langeveld will be back on Esports WTCR OSCARO duty at his virtual home track later today.
Langeveld, a points-scorer for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, is taking part in the third server event from 17h45 CET following a tough pre-qualifying at Zandvoort.
Despite dropping from the second to the third server, Langeveld is being tipped for a race victory. And here’s a reminder of how to watch the action from RaceRoom:
YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g73jmXypFCM
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup/
RaceRoom’s Twitch channel:https://www.twitch.tv/raceroomracingexperience/
