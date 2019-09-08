Real life Dutch racer Niels Langeveld will be back on Esports WTCR OSCARO duty at his virtual home track later today.

Langeveld, a points-scorer for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, is taking part in the third server event from 17h45 CET following a tough pre-qualifying at Zandvoort.



Despite dropping from the second to the third server, Langeveld is being tipped for a race victory. And here’s a reminder of how to watch the action from RaceRoom:



YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g73jmXypFCM

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup/

RaceRoom’s Twitch channel:https://www.twitch.tv/raceroomracingexperience/

The post Langeveld aiming for home online joy in Esports WTCR OSCARO appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.