Niels Langeveld, a racer for real in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, has qualified for Server 2 for tomorrow’s Slovakia Ring round of Esports WTCR OSCARO.

After scoring the most points of all in Server 3 at a virtual Hungaroring earlier this month, the Dutchman has qualified for Server 2 for the Slovakia Ring event, which begins at 17h45 CET on Sunday.



Driving an Audi RS 3 LMS for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Langeveld scored his first WTCR / OSCARO points with eighth place in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Slovakia in mid-May.



As in the real life WTCR / OSCARO, Langeveld will face strong opposition with former Esports WTCR OSCARO race winners Márk Nándori (Hungary) and Jan Stange (Germany). Both in action.



The two Server 2 races are live from 17h45 via this link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEpFwodRuZ8

The post Langeveld gets Esports WTCR OSCARO promotion appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.