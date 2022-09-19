Niels Langeveld, who contested the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, helped Hyundai Motorsport make history in Italy yesterday.

The Dutchman claimed the TCR Italy title at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi driving a Hyundai Elantra N TCR, the first drivers’ title in a national TCR series won with the car.

Langevald made sure of the title with a race win and podium finish at the venue close to Rome, which hosted WTCR Race of Italy in July. There was also success for Target Competition, a WTCR entrant in 2020 and 2021, which took the TCR Italy Teams’ title for the second year running.

Hyundai Motorsport Deputy Team Director Julien Moncet said: “The national series of TCR racing are some of the most competitive championships in the sport, with evenly matched cars and drivers creating very close racing. TCR Italy is a great example of this, and the title of Niels Langeveld and Target Competition has only been possible thanks to many great performances during the year. Their double podium on the final weekend – exactly what was needed to win the title – may be the headline, but the three other wins during the year display the great consistency needed to win any title. Despite all the success our customers have had this is the first individual title for an Elantra N TCR driver. This proves the massive potential of the car and, though this is a huge milestone for the model, I’m sure it will not be the last time we celebrate with our customers.”

Meanwhile, the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup resumes with back-to-back events in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in November.



Photo:Hyundai Motorsport

