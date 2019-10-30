Langeveld impresses the boss with first WTCR podium

Niels Langeveld’s first podium in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO attracted praise from one of the people who pushed for his inclusion in the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport line-up this year.

Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing, was quick to congratulate Dutchman Langveld after he finished second in Race 1 at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan last weekend. Reinke said: “Congratulations to Niels Langeveld and his team on his first podium finish.”



Langeveld said: “I don’t forget where I come from this season. I’ve had many disappointments and I’m not so good in the standings, but I’ve had the potential all season. I’ve been a little bit unlucky and now to be here on the podium I’m thankful about that. I’m really happy to be here and this is the first step to even higher achievements, I hope.



“It was a fantastic race, it was unfortunate about the small mistake and it’s also about track knowledge. It was the first time I drove in dry conditions here, so it was not so bad from the start at all. I’m really happy with my second place.”

