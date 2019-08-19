Langeveld shines online in Esports WTCR OSCARO

Niels Langeveld, a points-scorer in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, showed off his simracing skills by taking two second place finishes in the Hungaroring Esports WTCR OSCARO opener.

Competing in a virtual version of his Comtoyou Team Audi Sport RS .3 LMS, Dutchman Langeveld was in action on server three and scored more points than any of his rivals.



After finishing second to Nikola Nesic in the first race, having followed the Hyundai driver throughout with Petr Kuzela completing the podium in a CUPRA, Langeveld’s reverse-grid race performance was even more impressive.



Charging up to second place once again, Langeveld finished behind Máté Mezoffy in another Hyundai. Kuzela completed the podium once again with Attila Diner, who had pressured Langeveld for several laps, finishing fourth.



Relive the action here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRjOW6-V3Tc

