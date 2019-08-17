Langeveld shows his simracing skills in Esports WTCR OSCARO

Niels Langeveld will take part in the Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer Championship event when season two goes live tomorrow evening (Sunday).

Langeveld, who normally races for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, was the fastest of three WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO drivers to attempt to qualify for opening event at a virtual Hungaroring.



He set a 1m51.552s best, which was almost a second faster than Mikel Azcona and Yann Ehrlacher.



As a result, he will line up against 29 simracers with his race streamed live from 17h45 CET, directly before the top split race, via this link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRjOW6-V3Tc

