Langeveld the favourite as real WTCR drivers prepare for Esports action

Niels Langeveld will start as the favourite to win the VIP section of the Esports WTCR OSCARO live finale tomorrow (Saturday).

The Dutchman was one of the strongest guest performers of the Esports WTCR OSCARO online championship, making it onto the first server for the Macau round and regularly matching the times of the leading Esports drivers.



However, Langeveld will face strong opposition in the shape of real-life WTCR / OSCARO title contender Esteban Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport), plus Mikel Azcona, Kevin Ceccon and Yann Ehrlacher. The event is being hosted at The RIFT in Kuala Lumpur from 16h00 CET on 14 December.



Meanwhile, Langeveld is planning to be less conservative when he concludes his maiden season in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO with Comtoyou Team Audi Sport at WTCR Race of Malaysia on Sunday.



“I'm going all out, I will allow myself a bit more risk-taking in the final weekend of the season,” he said. “I know Audi can do well at Sepang, and I want to take full advantage of the opportunity.”

