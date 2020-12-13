At the end of each season, the governing body invites various FIA championships and series to submit a video of their action moment of the year. Clips of accidents are to be avoided and the sequence should be approximately 30 seconds in length.



Eurosport Events, promoter of the WTCR, considered a number of action moments from the 2020 season but chose Guerrieri’s brave overtake on Muller on a rain-hit Nürburgring Nordschleife as its submission.



Describing the move in his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR, the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver from Argentina said: “I remember finding myself analysing the data from 2019, doing my homework. And I knew that corner, Aremberg, was a grippy one in the wet. So, I just sent it when Yvan closed the door on the inside, I went around the outside deep in the braking and side by side, getting some wheelspin on the exit and over the kerb. But it was one of those moves that needed to be done if my intention obviously was to win the race, which in the end paid off so very pleased with that one.”



The WTCR’s #FIAActionoftheYear nomination can be viewed here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4IUgLnTY6Rw



To vote and for a chance to win a simracing set-up, the following link should be used:

https://bit.ly/3qLXP4X