Girolami was persuaded to take part by his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team-mate Esteban Guerrieri, who will also be competing as a wildcard during the second event of the WTCR’s online season on the RaceRoom Racing Experience platform.



Both Girolami and Guerrieri, who have won in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with Honda power this season, are accomplished simracers and will be competing from their respective homes in Barcelona.



All three server one races from the Slovakia Ring will be streamed live from 19h00 CET with English and German commentary. Here’s a reminder of how to watch:



Facebook (EN):https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup



YouTube (EN):https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LxqH0y3PWU



YouTube (DE):https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Mb2C2q_siU



Twitch (EN):https://www.twitch.tv/raceroomracingexperience