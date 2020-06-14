WTCR

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual winners Brzezinski and Wisniewski fly the Esports WTCR flag

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
7 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

Polish stars Kuba Brzezinski and Nikodem Wisniewski formed part of the winning Rebellion Williams Esports entry in the Le Mans 24 Hours virtual, which finished earlier today.

Both are regulars on Esports WTCR events on RaceRoom Racing Experience, while Brzezinski (pictured right with Wisniewski left) won the Esports WTCR live final in Kuala Lumpur last December.

Photo:Javi Guerra/Williams Esports

