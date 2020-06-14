-

Polish stars Kuba Brzezinski and Nikodem Wisniewski formed part of the winning Rebellion Williams Esports entry in the Le Mans 24 Hours virtual, which finished earlier today.

Both are regulars on Esports WTCR events on RaceRoom Racing Experience, while Brzezinski (pictured right with Wisniewski left) won the Esports WTCR live final in Kuala Lumpur last December.



Photo:Javi Guerra/Williams Esports

WTCR WTCR Q&A: Esteban Guerrieri AN HOUR AGO

The post Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual winners Brzezinski and Wisniewski fly the Esports WTCR flag appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR Breaking news! Guerrieri, Tassi the winners as Pre-season Esports WTCR powers up in style at a 5 HOURS AGO