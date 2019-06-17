Esteban Guerrieri, leader of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, met MotoGP pacesetter Marc Marquez during the Catalan Grand Prix last weekend.

Marquez, who went on to win the event, chatted to his fellow Honda-powered racer Guerrieri when the Argentine visited the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.



Guerrieri’s ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team-mate Néstor Girolami also visited the Catalan Grand Prix where he met Takashisa Fujinami, a multiple world trials champion for Honda.



Next stop for Girolami and Guerrieri is WTCR Race of Germany at the Nürburgring Nordschleife from 20-22 June.

The post Leaders unite: WTCR’s Guerrieri meets MotoGP’s Marquez appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.