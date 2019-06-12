FIA WTCR
Leuchter expects to gain if it rains at WTCR Race of Germany
Benjamin Leuchter reckons his extensive knowledge of the Nürburgring Nordschlefe will only work in his favour in the event of wet or changeable weather conditions.
The WTCR / OSCARO podium finisher admits he stopped counting the number of times he’d lapped the iconic 25.378-kilometre when he reached the 1000-mark in 2013, but believes the figure “could be several thousand” in the years that followed.
“In the WTCR [all the drivers] know what to do,” said the Volkswagen-powered Sébastien Loeb Racing driver. “Maybe I have a bit more track knowledge and if it rains, I think I have a big advantage compared to the other guys. But in normal conditions there are many strong drivers who have raced on the Nordschleife for many years.
“I think I can be in the top 10 but you have to be at the right point and at the right time, and so many things can play a role. I was at the track for the WTCR race last year just looking, so I can’t wait to hit the track properly with all the other drivers.”
WTCR Race of Germany takes place from 20-22 June.
