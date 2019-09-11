Leuchter wins at the Ring, next stop WTCR Race of China

Benjamin Leuchter might arrive in China as a Ningbo novice, but he’ll arrive a winner following his triumph on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife last weekend.

Leuchter, a winner in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, partnered fellow German Andreas Gülden to claim victory in the sixth round of the VLN Endurance Championship in a Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR run by Max Kruse Racing.



They completed 23 laps of the four-hour event, which took place in changeable weather conditions.



But while Leuchter finished on top in Germany, his SLR Volkswagen team-mate in WTCR / OSCARO, Johan Kristoffersson, missed out on winning the East Sweden Rally by 4.4 seconds in a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.



WTCR Race of China takes place at the Ningbo International Speedpark from this Friday to Sunday. Leuchter and Kristoffersson will be among nine drivers with no knowledge of the 4.010-kilometre track.



Photo:Volkswagen Motorsport

