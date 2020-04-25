Life after the flying lap for WTCR drivers

-

With the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup waiting to start, here’s an insight into what some WTCR drivers past and present have got planned once they stop.

Mikel Azcona:

“First of all, I would like to be a world champion, then I would love to have a motorsport team, Mikel Azcona Motorsport, with my own drivers growing up.”



Nicky Catsburg:

“I would spend my day nothing, that would be nice! I would love to travel a lot, maybe I would continue in motorsport but I’m not sure yet.”



Kevin Ceccon:

“I have a double life, a racing driver at the weekend and when I am at home [in my family business] we do carpentry, steel, sandblasting and painting.”



Tom Coronel (pictured):

“Then I’m dead! I will never stop! That’s it, there will be nothing more to live for!”



Yann Ehrlacher:

“I would say ironman and long-distance events, that’s what I’d like to do.”



Néstor Girolami:

“My first ambition is to share my life with my family. As a sportsman I would like to continue working in motorsport, maybe as a team manager or advising drivers.”



Esteban Guerrieri:

“I like to communicate so something in communication to give back somehow what the sport gave me.”



Daniel Haglöf:

“When I started to be a professional race driver, I had the idea to start a team and that’s what I have done. I am doing the two things in parallel so I have a good exit strategy!”



Niels Langeveld:

“I have so much experience as a driver that I could use this very well as a race director. It would be a new challenge and I would like to give it a try.”



Norbert Michelisz:

“I enjoy being involved in motorsport so much that probably if I didn’t drive, I would look to do driver coaching, managing drivers or expanding with M1RA as a team boss.”



Tiago Monteiro:

“I will be involved in racing somehow. I am managing drivers and I have a young guns development and management company, which is growing every year.”



Andy Priaulx:

“The alternative to racing is too ugly to even consider! But I’ve got a lot going on with my family, my son is doing very, very well. I know that dads should steer well clear of their sons in racing, but I can at least follow him and enjoy watching him be successful and not have the pressure.”



Gabriele Tarquini

“When I was 35, I was doing the Formula One commentator job for Italian TV, but I have become too old to be on TV! I would be very pleased to run a team or a manufacturer for two or three seasons just to have the experience.”



Attila Tassi:

“I want racing to be my job for many years, like Gabriele Tarquini.”



Jean-Karl Vernay:

“I do the job I want to do because I knew I would be a race car driver when I was four years old! But I don’t think I’m going to be like Gabriele [Tarquini and keep racing] to be honest. Hopefully one day I will have a family, so I will have to take care of my kids because and the travelling is going to stop.”

