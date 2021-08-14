Gilles Magnus starts WTCR Race of Hungary aiming to remain on top of the FIA WTCR Junior Driver and WTCR Trophy standings – and find some time to enjoy “simply amazing” Budapest.

Magnus, from Belgium, heads to the Hungaroring next week boosted by his first outright podium of 2021 and a proven record at the track.



“I love the track but also Budapest, it’s simply amazing and it’s not for no reason that Formula One is driving there as well,” said the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver. “My very first race in TCR Europe in 2019 was at the Hungaroring and we ended up immediately on the podium. Our goal should be to be as competitive as we were in Aragón and be on the podium again. With the team I’m looking at some data from the last years and preparing for what is coming physically and mentally.”



Backed by the RACB National Team, Magnus drove his Goodyear-equipped second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS to third place in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Spain last month.

WTCR WTCR wildcard chance means Baldan’s dream is coming true A DAY AGO

WTCR What’s on track when at WTCR Race of Hungary 12/08/2021 AT 04:09