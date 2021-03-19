Like his country’s leading scorer Luis Suárez, top Uruguayan WTCR racer Santiago Urrutia has a goal firmly in mind.

But while Suárez is all about scoring goals, Urrutia’s sole focus is on achieving them as he builds up to his second season in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.



Urrutia, who was earlier announced as a Lynk & Co-powered Cyan Racing driver in WTCR, is highly rated after scoring a breakthrough factory at WTCR Race of Aragón last November, the deciding race of the 2020 season.



“I want to pick up right where I left off in the season finale when I claimed two poles and my first WTCR victory,” said Urrutia.



“I really feel at home in the team after my debut season and I aim to keep moving forward. My ultimate goal is of course that we win as a team and for me personally to [win the title]. I hope that I can make everyone proud who has helped me in my racing career this year.”

