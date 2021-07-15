Tiago Monteiro had a weekend-best P14 to show for his efforts after he fought “like crazy” at WTCR Race of Spain.

Carrying a total of 70 kilograms of additional weight on his Honda Civic Type R TCR in accordance with the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s rules aimed at creating a level playing field for all, Monteiro placed P21 in Race 1 after serving a drive-through penalty for passing along the pitlane twice prior to joining the grid when rules permit only one pass.



After a period behind the Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Safety Car in Race 2, Portuguese driver Monteiro was able to snatch P14 ahead of his ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport team-mate Attila Tassi, who placed P15.



“The two races were really hard, as expected,” said Monteiro, who won the first race of the 2021 season at WTCR Race of Germany last month. “The balance actually felt good; okay, the car was heavy so it wasn’t going to be amazingly fast, but it felt fine and as though we had the optimum package we could work with.



“It’s just that we were too slow in a straight line and on acceleration with the extra weight. Fighting like crazy to finish dead last – with a penalty – in Race 1 was quite frustrating, and Race 2 was a train of cars until the Safety Car shook things up a bit. Everybody got excited, and there were a few mistakes, so we gained some places and scored two points. But that’s the only real positive from this weekend.”

