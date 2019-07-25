Live Malaysia final and a €25,000 fund for new season of Esports WTCR OSCARO on RaceRoom

Following the success of the inaugural Esports WTCR OSCARO on RaceRoom in 2018, season two is go with a live final in Malaysia and a €25,000 fund on offer as simracers from around the world prepare to compete in this booming motorsport sector.

The continuation of a long-standing partnership between WTCR promoter Eurosport Events, RaceRoom and Sector3 Studios, the second season of the online version of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with OSCARO begins at 17h30 CET today (25 July).



First up is the start of the time attack for the opening online Multiplayer Championship event at a virtual Hungaroring on 18 August. Clickhereto watch the teaser video.



Esports WTCR OSCARO on RaceRoom explained

Esports WTCR OSCARO season two is made up of seven events each featuring a time attack stage plus a Multiplayer Championship split into four divisions.



The top division will be streamed live – along with expert commentary – on the FIA WTCR / OSCARO Facebook page, the WTCR’s official YouTube channel and RaceRoom’s Twitch channel.



In addition, there will be regional qualifiers for drivers from the Americas, Asia and Oceania as well as a Russian qualifier for the first time.



A total of 13 drivers will secure their participation for the live final event, with eight of the finalists coming from the Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer Championship.



Live final set for Kuala Lumpur in December

On Saturday 14 December, to coincide with the WTCR / OSCARO season-deciding WTCR Race of Malaysia at the Sepang International Circuit (13-15 December), the live final event will take place in Kuala Lumpur. The results of several races live-streamed will decide the champion with simracers using equal equipment. A fund of €25,000, which includes prize money and travel support for the finalists, will be available.



Real WTCR / OSCARO racers in action

Several drivers who race for real in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, are planning to take part in the Multiplayer Championship against seasoned Esports racers and teams with more news in due course.



Slovakian Bence Bánki secured the inaugural Esports WTCR OSCARO on RaceRoom Multiplayer Championship in his virtual Honda Civic Type R TCR following an action-packed season in 2018. The online excitement is set to intensify for season two.



How to try Esports WTCR OSCARO on RaceRoom

It’s free to enter Esports WTCR OSCARO. All you need is a PC to install RaceRoom, the free-to-play racing simulation, and good internet access. Clickhereto try RaceRoom and join the competition by clickinghere.



Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer Championship 2019 calendar*

18 August: Hungaroring

25 August: Slovakia Ring

8 September: Zandvoort

22 September: Nürburgring Nordschleife

29 September: Suzuka

6 October: Macau

20 October: Sepang



*Time attacks for all events are underway



François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the WTCR promoter, said: “Esports continues to grow around the world with interest from fans increasing by the day. With the WTCR – World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO proving to be extremely successful, it’s essential that a strong online version exists to fuel the passion and interest that exists, while also unearthing touring car drivers of the future directly from simracing. With our partners RaceRoom and Sector3 Studios, we are delighted to announce the start of Esports WTCR OSCARO season two featuring all 26 cars, plus seven tracks included on the real calendar. The live final in Kuala Lumpur on 14 December is not to be missed.”

The post Live Malaysia final and a €25,000 fund for new season of Esports WTCR OSCARO on RaceRoom appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.