WTCR

Liveries unveiled for 2020 WTCR Honda Civics

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

-

The liveries of the cars that will be driven by Honda Racing drivers Esteban Guerrieri, Nestor Girolami, Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi in the 2020 WTCR - FIA World Touring Car Cup have been revealed.

The four Honda Civic Type R TCRs will this season be run by two teams from a central umbrella,ALL-INKL.COMMünnich Motorsport andALL-INKL.DEMünnich Motorsport, with each two-car operation sporting a striking livery that is both in keeping with Münnich Motorsport's traditional colours and that accentuates the sporty attributes of the Civic Type R.

Dominik Greiner,ALL-INKL.COMMünnich Motorsport Team Manager, said: "We are so pleased with the finished result of our liveries for the 2020 WTCR season. We wanted to introduce the inverted design forALL-INKL.DEMünnich Motorsport in order to have two very distinct liveries that at the same time both stayed true toALL-INKL.COMMünnich Motorsport's colour-scheme heritage; this has certainly been achieved. The differences in design reflect the fact that each team has its own clear identity, but even though the teams will operate separately the shared characteristics of these liveries also represent a fighting spirit and desire to succeed shared by both teams and all four drivers. Now as much as ever we are looking forward to seeing the cars out on track, and hope to achieve much more success as soon as it is safe for us to go racing again."

The post Liveries unveiled for 2020 WTCR Honda Civics appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

