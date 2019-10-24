Local wildcards complete 32-car WTCR Race of Macau line-up

The wildcard racers for next month’s WTCR Race of Macau have been revealed with six local drivers handed the chance to build their experience in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

Billy Lo from Macau, who made his WTCR / OSCARO debut at his home event in 2018, will be joined by Hong Kong-based drivers James Tang, Kwai Wah Wong, Arthur Law and Terence Tse. These five are the wildcard racers nominated by Macau’s ASN, the Automobile General Association Macao-China (AAMC).



Jim Ka To, who is scheduled to drive for WTCR / OSCARO all-season entrant KCMG’s offshoot KC Motorgroup at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan this week, completes the list of wildcards for WTCR Race of Macau, which also counts as the iconic street track’s legendary Guia Race from 14-17 November.



The five wildcards nominated by AAMC plus Jim Ka To will join the 26-strong all-season #WTCR2019SUPERGRID for a capacity 32-car entry.



WTCR Race of Macau wildcards in short



Arthur Law (Hong Kong)*

Date of birth:10 August 1966

Lives:Hong Kong

Team:Team TRC

Car:Honda Civic Type R TCR

Recent career highlights:

2006-2008: Various HKAA races at Zhuhai

2007: 15, Macau N2000 race

2008: 4, Zhuhai F2000 race

2019: Richburg Cup



Billy Lo (Macau)*

Date of birth:3 November 1979

Lives:Macau

Team:Tian Shi Zuver Team

Car:Audi RS 3 LMS

Recent career highlights:

2015: 3, Macau GP Roadsports Challenge; HTCC Roadsports Challenge; Touring Car Series in Asia; 3, Macau Touring Car Series

2016: 1, Macau GP Roadsports Challenge; 3, Touring Car Series in Asia S2000 class

2017: 6, Macau GP Roadsports Challenge; 2, Pandelta Circuit Hero One Class B

2018: WTCR Race of Macau; China GT Championship, Pandelta Circuit Hero One

2019: 1, GT Masters Asia



James Tang (Hong Kong)*

Date of birth:15 July 1975

Lives:Hong Kong

Team:Team TRC

Car:Honda Civic Type R TCR

Recent career highlights:

2015: 2, Red Bull Drifting Race Zhuhai

2016: 2, SMA Drifting Series

2017: Richburg Super Car Races; Japan Formula D

2019: Richburg Cup Races



Terence Tse (Hong Kong)*

Date of birth:6 May 1972

Lives:Hong Kong

Team:Team TRC

Car:Honda Civic Type R TCR

Recent career highlights:

2015: 1, HKAA 1600cc Stock Car Challenge

2016: 4, TCR Asia Amateur Rookie Trophy

2017: Pandelta Super Racing Festival Circuit Hero One Class B; Blancpain GT Asia Series

2018: TCR China; 2, Pandelta Super Racing Festival Series; GT Master Asia

2019: China Endurance Championship; 2, Pandelta Circuit Hero; 2, Renault Clio Cup Asia



Kwai Wah Wong (Hong Kong)*

Date of birth:31 July 1966

Lives:Hong Kong

Team:Son Veng Racing Team

Car:Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

Recent career highlights:

2015: 1, Pan Delta Super Racing Festival Summer Race

2016: Pan Delta Super Racing Festival Summer Race

2017: 1, Pan Delta Super Racing Festival Summer Race

2018: TCR China

2019: 1, Pan Delta Super Racing Festival Summer Race; HKAA 100th Anniversary Cup Touring Car champion



Jim Ka To (Hong Kong)

Date of birth:28 November 1984

Lives:Hong Kong

Team:KC Motorgroup

Car:Honda Civic Type R TCR

Recent career highlights:

2013: 7, Formula Renault Asia; FIA World Endurance Championship

2014: 5, Formula Renault Asia

2019: Dubai 24 Hours



The full entry list for WTCR Race of Macau will be published in due course.



*Wildcard nominated by Automobile General Association Macao-China (AAMC).

