Local wildcards complete 32-car WTCR Race of Macau line-up
The wildcard racers for next month’s WTCR Race of Macau have been revealed with six local drivers handed the chance to build their experience in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.
Billy Lo from Macau, who made his WTCR / OSCARO debut at his home event in 2018, will be joined by Hong Kong-based drivers James Tang, Kwai Wah Wong, Arthur Law and Terence Tse. These five are the wildcard racers nominated by Macau’s ASN, the Automobile General Association Macao-China (AAMC).
Jim Ka To, who is scheduled to drive for WTCR / OSCARO all-season entrant KCMG’s offshoot KC Motorgroup at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan this week, completes the list of wildcards for WTCR Race of Macau, which also counts as the iconic street track’s legendary Guia Race from 14-17 November.
The five wildcards nominated by AAMC plus Jim Ka To will join the 26-strong all-season #WTCR2019SUPERGRID for a capacity 32-car entry.
WTCR Race of Macau wildcards in short
Arthur Law (Hong Kong)*
Date of birth:10 August 1966
Lives:Hong Kong
Team:Team TRC
Car:Honda Civic Type R TCR
Recent career highlights:
2006-2008: Various HKAA races at Zhuhai
2007: 15, Macau N2000 race
2008: 4, Zhuhai F2000 race
2019: Richburg Cup
Billy Lo (Macau)*
Date of birth:3 November 1979
Lives:Macau
Team:Tian Shi Zuver Team
Car:Audi RS 3 LMS
Recent career highlights:
2015: 3, Macau GP Roadsports Challenge; HTCC Roadsports Challenge; Touring Car Series in Asia; 3, Macau Touring Car Series
2016: 1, Macau GP Roadsports Challenge; 3, Touring Car Series in Asia S2000 class
2017: 6, Macau GP Roadsports Challenge; 2, Pandelta Circuit Hero One Class B
2018: WTCR Race of Macau; China GT Championship, Pandelta Circuit Hero One
2019: 1, GT Masters Asia
James Tang (Hong Kong)*
Date of birth:15 July 1975
Lives:Hong Kong
Team:Team TRC
Car:Honda Civic Type R TCR
Recent career highlights:
2015: 2, Red Bull Drifting Race Zhuhai
2016: 2, SMA Drifting Series
2017: Richburg Super Car Races; Japan Formula D
2019: Richburg Cup Races
Terence Tse (Hong Kong)*
Date of birth:6 May 1972
Lives:Hong Kong
Team:Team TRC
Car:Honda Civic Type R TCR
Recent career highlights:
2015: 1, HKAA 1600cc Stock Car Challenge
2016: 4, TCR Asia Amateur Rookie Trophy
2017: Pandelta Super Racing Festival Circuit Hero One Class B; Blancpain GT Asia Series
2018: TCR China; 2, Pandelta Super Racing Festival Series; GT Master Asia
2019: China Endurance Championship; 2, Pandelta Circuit Hero; 2, Renault Clio Cup Asia
Kwai Wah Wong (Hong Kong)*
Date of birth:31 July 1966
Lives:Hong Kong
Team:Son Veng Racing Team
Car:Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
Recent career highlights:
2015: 1, Pan Delta Super Racing Festival Summer Race
2016: Pan Delta Super Racing Festival Summer Race
2017: 1, Pan Delta Super Racing Festival Summer Race
2018: TCR China
2019: 1, Pan Delta Super Racing Festival Summer Race; HKAA 100th Anniversary Cup Touring Car champion
Jim Ka To (Hong Kong)
Date of birth:28 November 1984
Lives:Hong Kong
Team:KC Motorgroup
Car:Honda Civic Type R TCR
Recent career highlights:
2013: 7, Formula Renault Asia; FIA World Endurance Championship
2014: 5, Formula Renault Asia
2019: Dubai 24 Hours
The full entry list for WTCR Race of Macau will be published in due course.
*Wildcard nominated by Automobile General Association Macao-China (AAMC).
