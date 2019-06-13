Long-awaited Nordschleife return “awesome” for WTCR’s Langeveld

Niels Langeveld says it’s “awesome” to be returning to the Nürburgring Nordschleife – seven years on from his first and only appearance at the iconic venue, which hosts WTCR Race of Germany next week.

Langeveld finished third among the Dutch Renault Clio Cup contingent back in 2012 following the “biggest overtaking” of his career, as he recalled.



“I had one qualifying lap, which was okay,” said Langeveld, now part of the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO. “On the second lap I wanted to push a little bit more but I went off on one of the first corners on the Nordschleife. I had to look at the whole of the qualifying at the side of the track, which was drying out. I was P31 or something out of 50 Clios but I had the biggest overtaking of my career and I finished P5 overall and third for the Dutch championship after a really cool race.”



Of his return next week, Langeveld said a top 10 finish is the ultimate aim in his Audi RS 3 LMS. “I haven’t done so many laps there so I will try to make the best out of it, enjoy and get a good result. I will be really, really happy if I manage to get into the top 10. I hope it’s dry but it’s just awesome to be there.”

