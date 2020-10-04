Charging through from the second row of the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID, Ma was pushed hard by Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse), but just held on to take the win in his Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris.



“This is the best we can get,” said a delighted Ma. “This season has been a struggle, so I’m really happy for this win. It’s always the same story when you are in front: the car behind you is very quick! There was lots of pressure but I tried to calm down to avoid a mistake.”



Ma’s team-mate, Kevin Ceccon, capped a great weekend for Team Mulsanne by finishing just behind Michelisz in third, meaning the Italian squad left Slovakia with four podium finishes. With his native Italy celebrating Mother’s Day on 12 May, Ceccon dedicated the performance to Michela Cerruti, the Romeo Ferraris Operations Manager who gave birth to a son last month.



Michelisz was also a podium finisher in Race 1, taking third behind Frédéric Vervisch (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport) and Ma.



Néstor Girolami won Race 2 from Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team-mate and fellow Argentine Esteban Guerrieri to maintain his lead on the #RoadToMalaysia with Ceccon in third. Ma also landed the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy for his Race 3 pace. Girolami’s title advantage over Guerrieri stands at just two points.



DHL Pole Position Race 1:

Nicky Catsburg (NLD) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 1 winner:

Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 1 fastest lap:

Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Audi RS 3 LMS

DHL Pole Position Race 2:

Rob Huff (GBR) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

Race 2 winner:

Néstor Girolami (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 2 fastest lap:

Kevin Ceccon (ITA) Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR

DHL Pole Position Race 3:

Nicky Catsburg (NLD) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 3 winner:

Ma Qing Hua (CHN) Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR

Race 3 fastest lap:

Ma Qing Hua (CHN) Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR

TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy:

Ma Qing Hua (CHN) Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR

TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver:

Ma Qing Hua (CHN) Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR