Cyan Racing’s Lynk & Co-powered WTCR quartet have continued their preparation for the upcoming season by testing at the Hungaroring.

Thed Björk, Yann Ehrlacher, Yvan Muller and Santiago Urrutia were all in action at the WTCR Race of Hungary venue in the Goodyear-powered Lynk & Co 03 TCR.



The 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season is due to get underway on the iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife from June 3-5.

