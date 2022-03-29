The five drivers that will pilot Cyan Racing-prepared Lynk & Co 03 TCRs in season five of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup have been pictured together at the Hungaroring.

Thed Björk, King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher, Ma Qing Hua, Yvan Muller and Santiago Urrutia were in action at the WTCR Race of Hungary venue as they continued their preparations for the upcoming title chase.



While Björk, Ehrlacher, Muller and Urrutia have raced together under the Cyan umbrella in the WTCR since 2020, Chinese charge Ma is a new recruit for 2022, although he has raced with Lynk & Co-powered in his homeland for the last two seasons.



WTCR Race of France at Circuit de Pau-Ville opens the 2022 WTCR season from May 7-8.



Photo:Facebook.com/thed.bjork

