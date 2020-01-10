Lynk & Co racer can only get better in WTCR, says Muller

Yvan Muller reckons the Lynk & Co 03 TCR can only go faster in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Developed by Chinese firm Geely Group Motorsport, the Lynk & Co 03 TCR won eight of the 30 WTCR races in 2019 in its first season competing.



Muller, who took four of those wins on his way to third in the final standings for Cyan Racing, expects more success in 2020.



“We have to keep in mind it’s only the first season of the car and we start quite late,” Muller said. “In the first season you are not as competitive [as you are] in the second and third season because we don’t have the same knowledge of the car and the same experience. We can be proud of what we did.”



Muller started the season super-finale in Malaysia as one of four title contenders but settled for third in the final order when the Lynk & Co 03 TCR proved to be uncompetitive in qualifying at the Sepang International Circuit.



"I lost an opportunity to claim my fifth title, but the feeling to win the team title in the first year with a new car that we have developed together with Geely Group Motorsport is fantastic. This is the 12th year where I finish in the top three of World Touring Cars.”

