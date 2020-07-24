Ma and Geely Group Motorsport bring WTCR-winning pedigree to TCR China

-

Ma Qing Hua, the first Chinese driver to win a WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race, will contest the 2020 TCR China series in a Geely Group Motorsport-built Lynk & Co 03 TCR.

He has signed for Shell Teamwork Lynk & Co Motorsport and will partner Lu Wei in the six-event series.



"I am really proud to represent Lynk & Co and Teamwork in TCR China," said Ma. "I have some really good memories from racing in China previously and I look forward to bring my experience from WTCR to the team. It will definitely be a tough challenge with many strong opponents, but I have full confidence in the team, and I know that the Lynk & Co 03 TCR is a really good car. Our goal is to challenge for the overall titles."



Paul Hui, Team Principal of Teamwork Motorsport, said: "We're delighted to have secured a very strong TCR China programme in cooperation with Lynk & Co China and Geely Group Motorsport. Ma Qing Hua has been carefully selected for this programme. He will play a key role with his vast experience of international racing, most recently WTCR and Formula E, and his recent promotional work for Lynk & Co’s Chinese sales company."



Victor Yang, Vice President of Geely Auto Group, said: “This is an important part for the Lynk & Co China team to support the motorsport development in China. It started earlier this year by involving a lot of customers with esports activities - now expanding into real racing.”



Alexander Murdzevski Schedvin, Head of Geely Group Motorsport, added: “We are very happy to expand our presence in China through the programme of Teamwork Motorsport and to welcome them as customers to us.”



The 2020 TCR China series gets underway at the Zhuzhou International Circuit from 6-7 August.

