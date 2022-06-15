Ma Qing Hua continued his consistent start to his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup comeback with two fifths from the two races that made up the WTCR Race of Hungary weekend.

Returning to WTCR action with Cyan Performance Lynk & Co after two seasons away, Chinese driver Ma has now scored 55 points to match his race number of 55.

“I had two good races and I’m happy to finish in the top five again,” Ma said. “Unfortunately, we had some vibrations and I had to back off a bit. I managed to score some good points and I hope to be back strongly for the next race.”

