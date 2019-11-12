Ma keeping fingers crossed ahead of second home WTCR race

Ma Qinghua is counting on a change of fortune when he takes on the ultra-demanding Circuito da Guia this week.

The Shanghai driver admits he’s never enjoyed a perfect run in the Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China, which hosts the penultimate event of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.



But having produced podium pace when WTCR / OSCARO last took to the streets in Vila Real during the summer, the Team Mulsanne driver will be “keeping his fingers crossed” when he’s on board his Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris.



“It’s a second home race for me but it’s going to be a tight race and a challenging race,” said the ex-Formula One tester. “We have a car with the potential to be competitive and we’ve made a lot of progress in the last few races.



“I was not doing a full season when I raced at Macau last year so this year I will be better prepared.



“In 2017 I did the quickest lap in the race, but in the past when I raced in Macau there is something always not going too perfect. I never had a chance to put everything together in Macau so fingers crossed for this year.”

