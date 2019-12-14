Ma Qinghua will get the chance to bid for the victory that eluded him on home soil in China earlier this season when he lines up at the head of the pack for the partially-reversed-grid Race 2.

The Shanghai racer just lost out to Yvan Muller in the battle to win the first race of his home rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO in September, before a clash with Néstor Girolami in Second Qualifying prevented a shot at the DHL Pole Position for Race 3.



But after completing the Q2 phase of Second Qualifying in Malaysia on Friday evening in P10, Ma is set to start Race 2 on pole in his Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris.



“It was not a really good lap but I know the window when it’s possible to do that and I just tried to finish my lap reasonably to get that lap time,” said Ma. “But I’m really happy to be on the pole position for Race 2. There is still a lot to do on Sunday but usually my race pace is quite good and hopefully I can repeat my performance on Sunday.”

The post Ma-laysia reverse-grid pole cheers China’s WTCR charger appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.